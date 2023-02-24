Tracking weekend rain chances

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A soggy start to the weekend is on tap. We are also monitoring strong storm chances by Monday.

Tonight through Saturday night

Most of your Friday night looks dry, but scattered showers look to return by late tonight and early Saturday. We stay under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Rain chances look to continue into Saturday under a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers are likely, so keep the rain gear close! Temperatures will be slightly cooler on Saturday. Highs only reach the mid-and-upper-40s.

A stray shower can not be ruled out by Saturday evening, but the majority of us look to dry out by Saturday night. Low temperatures fall into the upper-30s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Strong/Severe Storms Possible

Our next weather system looks to move through the region by Monday, and it could spark some strong to severe thunderstorms. A Level 1 Slight risk is in place for much of the region. It will be warmer and breezy. Temperatures look to top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s. We could also see wind gusts up to 30 mph in some places. For now, the greatest risk looks to be from damaging winds, but the tornado risk is not zero. Stay weather aware.

SPC Risk (Day 4) (WYMT Weather)

We start to dry out and clear out by Monday night, and Tuesday is looking nice. We stay dry under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures top out in the lower-60s. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Most of your Wednesday looks dry and mild, but clouds and scattered showers start to increase by Wednesday night. Highs on Wednesday look to reach the upper-60s and lower-70s, while lows only dip into the lower-50s.

Extended Forecast

The end of next week also looks soggy.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday and Friday under a mostly cloudy sky.

Highs look to top out in the lower-60s on Thursday, while temperatures reach the mid-50s on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.