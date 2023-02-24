Temperatures return to normal, rain chances back this weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a mild stretch of weather, temps are returning closer to normal for a few days, at least.

Today and Tonight

We will start the morning off in the low to mid-40s behind the cold front that moved through overnight. We made it to 78 and 77 respectively at NWS Jackson and London-Corbin Airport on Thursday, so while no records were broken, we tied the one at London.

We will go back and forth between mostly and partly cloudy skies today with the former across the area early. I think we see some sunshine peek through at times this afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 50s for most.

Tonight, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and rain chances returning to the region late. Lows will drop to around 40.

Weekend Forecast

Scattered rain chances will be around both days, with the best chances on Saturday. Highs will only make it to around 50 on Saturday, but bounce back to around 60 on Sunday. Lows Saturday night will be in the mid-40s and will bottom out in the mid-50s on Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Another cold front will approach the region on Monday, but temperatures will soar in front of it. Rain chances will continue and I wouldn’t be surprised if you hear a rumble or two of thunder. Highs will top out near 70. Rain chances will start to die down the later into the night we get on Monday night as lows drop into the upper 40s.

The last day of February on Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds that will allow temps to rebound back into the upper 50s. We’ll see more of the same for the first day of March on Wednesday, but highs will move back into the 60s.

Scattered rain chances return to finish out next week on Thursday.

Have a good weekend!

