Pulaski County QB signs with the University of the Cumberlands

By Nate Johnson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the star’s of Pulaski County’s district runner up team has put pen to paper.

The dual-threat quarterback Brysen Dugger signed his national letter of intent to continue his football career with the Univeristy of the Cumberlands.

In four seasons with the maroons he had 54 total touchdowns including 41 passing after stepping into the quarterback role this season.

He also recorded over 300 yards receiving and two touchdown receptions.

”I’m so blessed and grateful to have all the people around me that I’ve had my whole life,” said Brysen Dugger. “Playing three sports, I’ve had a lot of friendships and just to have so many people support me, I couldn’t be more thankful.”

Dugger will not only bring his excellent play on the field for the Patriots, but one of the best personalities to bear the maroon and silver.

