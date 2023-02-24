POLICE: Two killed in crash in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police said two people died after suffering injuries in a car crash in Prestonsburg on Friday.

Officials said the crash happened on North Lake Drive in front of the Dairy Queen.

The road was shutdown for an extended period of time while emergency response personnel investigated the scene.

Officials said they do not suspect foul play in the deaths.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.