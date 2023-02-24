New Executive Director of Chad’s Hope announced

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Chad’s Hope, a drug and alcohol recovery ministry, announced a new Executive Director on Thursday.

Steve May has served as Executive Director for the last four years.

“We are grateful to Steve for his wonderful years as Director,” a post read on Facebook.

While May plans to pass the leadership torch on March 13, he will continue his ministry of teaching and pastoral care on campus.

Forest Quillen was named the new Executive Director.

Forest is a Chad’s Hope graduate and long-time staff member.

Most recently, Quillen served as Assistant Director.

“The call and giftings of God are powerfully evident in Forest’s life and ministry. Chad’s Hope is in excellent hands with Forest who knows and loves Chad’s Hope so deeply,” Adult & Teen Challenge KY CEO Julie Duvall said.

