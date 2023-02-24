Kentucky women unable to keep up with Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (WYMT) - Thursday night was an opportunity for the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team to notch another SEC win in their second to last conference matchup before the SEC Tournament. Standing in their way was an equally struggling Texas A&M squad.

However, the homestanding Aggies proved too tough for Kentucky, taking the 74-67 win for just their second conference victory.

Kentucky fell behind by five after the first quarter and, while they played a relatively even second frame, were unable to catch up.

Robyn Benton led Kentucky with 21 points. Maddie Scherr and Ajae Petty also scored in double figures with 18 and 10 points, respectively. Petty also led the team with 7 rebounds. With Benton and Jada Walker both leading in assists with 4. Harlan County native Blair Green finished with 5 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound.

The Wildcats fall to 10-17 on the season, and 2-13 in conference play. Kentucky will finish the regular season at home, welcoming in the Tennessee Lady Volunteers for Senior Day on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

