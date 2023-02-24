‘I really didn’t have a barber’: Pikeville barber bringing cuts to Black community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry Wright II knows the complexities of cutting hair. At the age of 16, the Pike County man learned to cut textured hair by necessity.

“My cousin used to cut my hair. And when he went off to college, I really didn’t have a barber,” he said.

Now, Wright uses what he has learned over the years- between personal experience and barber school- to give other Black people in the area a place to turn for a trim.

“I probably think I’m like the only Black barber from maybe Williamson to Ashland,” said Wright.

Though his life led him away from the mountains for a while, he returned home to put down roots. When news of his chair opening made it to the University of Pikeville campus, the Black Student Union shared its excitement.

“I’ve been here my whole life. I think it’s been diversified. It’s just- you know- the hair culture hasn’t been. Because there hasn’t really been anybody here to be able to take care of the needs,” he said.

Wright has since created a partnership with UPIKE, providing free haircuts to the first 20 students who pop into the shop- boosting his business and helping students.

“Katrina Rugless has been amazing. She’s been helping me out, getting kids off campus,” he said. “And they tried me out. It wouldn’t like they came straight- oh, it’s a Black barber. I’m gonna come straight in and get a haircut. No. They send people over here, made sure I could cut, and then they started coming.”

He said there are several barbers in the area who do well in cutting textured hair, but sometimes it is nice to have a barber who understands on another level.

“A lot of black people aren’t comfortable letting somebody practice necessarily on their hair. If you don’t know what you’re doing, they probably won’t let you do it. And that’s just how the community works and that’s okay,” he said.

According to Wright, the area may soon see cosmetologists with experience in braiding and other specific ethnic styles.

“There’s people here that can cut textured hair. They’re all over the place,” he said. “As far as other things- like if you need braids or dreadlocks, or something like that, I’m not sure. But I know they’re working to bringing people in here to be able to bring those types of services to this city. Because it is expanding. And it’s diversified way faster than I ever thought it would.”

Wright’s “Omega Kutz” shop is located in Lovey’s on Pikeville’s Division Street. He can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.