High School Scoreboard - February 23, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District champions have been crowned across the mountains.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pulaski County 71, Rockcastle County 51 - 47th District Championship
Knott County Central 72, Cordia 24 - 53rd District Championship
Lawrence County 70, Betsy Layne 66 (overtime) - 58th District Championship
Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 35 - 59th District Championship
Pike County Central 58, Belfry 40 - 60th District Championship
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Southwestern 59, McCreary Central 32 - 48th District Championship
Corbin 63, South Laurel 48 - 50th District Championship
Knox Central 50, Pineville 46 - 51st District Championship
Bell County 48, Harlan County 44 - 52nd District Championship
Knott County Central 62, Letcher County Central 45 - 53rd District
Leslie County 73, Hazard 50 - 54th District Championship
Owsley County 65, Estill County 47 - 56th District Championship
Martin County 53, Paintsville 48 - 57th District Championship
Pikeville 75, Shelby Valley 33 - 59th District Championship
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.