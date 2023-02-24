High School Scoreboard - February 23, 2023

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - District champions have been crowned across the mountains.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County 71, Rockcastle County 51 - 47th District Championship

Knott County Central 72, Cordia 24 - 53rd District Championship

Lawrence County 70, Betsy Layne 66 (overtime) - 58th District Championship

Pikeville 55, Shelby Valley 35 - 59th District Championship

Pike County Central 58, Belfry 40 - 60th District Championship

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Southwestern 59, McCreary Central 32 - 48th District Championship

Corbin 63, South Laurel 48 - 50th District Championship

Knox Central 50, Pineville 46 - 51st District Championship

Bell County 48, Harlan County 44 - 52nd District Championship

Knott County Central 62, Letcher County Central 45 - 53rd District

Leslie County 73, Hazard 50 - 54th District Championship

Owsley County 65, Estill County 47 - 56th District Championship

Martin County 53, Paintsville 48 - 57th District Championship

Pikeville 75, Shelby Valley 33 - 59th District Championship

