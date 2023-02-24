Group working to continue Asbury’s ‘spiritual movement’ in Lexington

Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday.
Students and community members worshiping at Asbury on Sunday.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A group is trying to continue a spiritual movement that began at Asbury University in Lexington.

Thursday, the 16-day spontaneous spiritual revival on Asbury University’s campus had its last day for in-person services. The non-stop praise and worship had been going on for almost 400 hours.

Thousands of people from all over the country and the world descended on the town of Wilmore, people are asking where does spiritual experience go from here?

MORE

The group Pulse is working to continue the movement at a new location.

According to a Facebook post, a revival service will be held at Rupp Arena on Sunday from 2 to 11 p.m. They say the priority for entry will be for ages 11 to 25.

Asbury University is not officially involved with the event but university officials say they are “thrilled” the movement is continuing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
Christie McFadden (Source: LCSO)
Corbin woman pleads guilty for the murder of her mother
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
WAVE's documentary, "Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop,"...
Upcoming documentary probes questions of ‘Bluegrass Conspiracy,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’
Black Sheep Bakery scones
Letcher County restaurant built on giving people a second chance

Latest News

House Bill 288 would make several changes to the way this misconduct is handled.
Bill calls for Ky. teachers accused of sexual misconduct to disclose more information
Melanie Flynn has not been seen since 1977.
Heightened interest in ‘Cocaine Bear’ punctuates unanswered questions tied to ‘Bluegrass Conspiracy’
"Heroic Hornetz" presented with check.
EKY First Lego League team to compete in national competition
Wild weather swings are something we’re used to here in Kentucky. But how used to it are your...
Is the cold snap foiling your flowers?
Hundreds of students walked out of Lafayette and Dunbar high schools to protest “anti-LGBTQ...
Lexington students hold walkouts to protest anti-LGBTQ legislation