Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Keaton Hall
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency on Friday after communities across the commonwealth experienced severe weather last week.

Several counties in Eastern Kentucky affected by last July’s floods had already declared a State of Emergency due to the severe weather.

The Governor’s declaration aims to help the communities affected by this round of storms access state and federal resources needed in cleanup and rebuilding.

“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”

The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for anyone struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
Christie McFadden (Source: LCSO)
Corbin woman pleads guilty for the murder of her mother
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
Black Sheep Bakery scones
Letcher County restaurant built on giving people a second chance
WAVE's documentary, "Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop,"...
Upcoming documentary probes questions of ‘Bluegrass Conspiracy,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’

Latest News

School Bus Crash
No injuries reported after school bus crash in Floyd County
Ronnie Goldy
What’s next for Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Lee Goldy after impeachment
'Housing Can't Wait' ceremony
‘Today is a good day’: Another home built from ‘Housing Can’t Wait’ initiative
House Bill 288 would make several changes to the way this misconduct is handled.
Bill calls for Ky. teachers accused of sexual misconduct to disclose more information