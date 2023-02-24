Gov. Beshear declares State of Emergency due to storm damage

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear declared a State of Emergency on Friday after communities across the commonwealth experienced severe weather last week.

Several counties in Eastern Kentucky affected by last July’s floods had already declared a State of Emergency due to the severe weather.

The Governor’s declaration aims to help the communities affected by this round of storms access state and federal resources needed in cleanup and rebuilding.

“Sadly, we are once again having to take action to support our communities and Kentucky families impacted by severe weather,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentucky Emergency Management has been monitoring the events and working with counties impacted across the state to submit damage assessments. We anticipate that we will reach the threshold for a federal declaration, and we will request it at the right time.”

The Governor also activated the state’s price gouging laws. With the state of emergency in place, consumers in the commonwealth can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

“I know that those impacted by this secondary event could be struggling to cope with the emotional distress of compounding traumatic events,” Gov. Beshear said. “If you need help or someone to talk to, we want to encourage you to call or text the Disaster Distress Helpline at 1-800-985-5990.”

The Disaster Distress Helpline is a 24/7, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for anyone struggling with distress or other mental health concerns related to any natural or human-caused disaster.

