Floyd County working to address large number of stray animals

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Feb. 15, folks in Floyd County gathered for a fiscal court meeting. Throughout the county, those in attendance voiced concern and said their communities have seen several instances of stray and aggressive dogs.

“I agree 100 percent,” said Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams. “It’s a problem. It is no longer just a nuisance. It’s now becoming a safety concern.”

During the meeting, Floyd County Special Projects Coordinator Missy Allen was tasked with heading an animal control committee as well as writing an ordinance to attempt to combat this issue, but the size of the county’s facilities may make this task more difficult.

“We may move them, but we’re overcrowding the shelter to a point that it’s not safe for the animals and so you’re just moving one problem to another area,” said Allen.

The Floyd County Animal Shelter is a nonprofit organization that is not ran by the county, but in 2022 alone, the shelter took in more than 850 stray and surrendered animals. Judge Williams added that there are also more than 100 calls currently waiting for animals to be picked up, but with nowhere to put them, these calls have been placed on hold.

“We get so many calls here at the courthouse that we try to basically just prioritize,” said Allen. “That’s the situation we’re in and I know people get upset and I am really sorry that that we’re having to do that, but that’s the only way that we know how to handle it.”

Judge Williams said the ordinance, which is currently in the works, could provide many laws to keep animal owners more accountable and provide more power for the county to issue citations.

“There’s going to be leash laws, there’s going to be spay and neuter laws, and probably what it’s going to come down to is if you’re going to have an animal, it’s going to have to be registered,” said Judge Williams. “You’re going to have to have a tag and it’s going to have to be registered. There’s not a tag on the animal, the animal’s going to be picked up.”

Judge Williams added that the aggression of some of the stray dogs has gotten out of hand.

“What’s starting to bother me is that we have these elderly people who can’t leave their homes because of dogs,” said Judge Williams. “They’re telling us that they have to have sticks to physically go get in the car to keep the animals from attacking them.”

Judge Williams also added that keeping communities safe is his main concern with the committee and the ordinance and his office will not stop until that goal is met.

