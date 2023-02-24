Floyd County non-profit still assisting with flood relief

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - God’s Appalachian Partnership (GAP) has been helping its community since 1999, providing assistance with clothing, food insecurity, and home repairs.

“We reach out to the community just trying to meet people at their point of need,” said GAP Executive Director John Morris. “Whether that’s a need for food, or for household items, or whatever that is.”

After severe flooding in July 2022, many Eastern Kentucky had more needs than ever before. GAP swiftly stepped in and hosted relief groups from across the state, and across the country, who have helped repair and rebuild several homes.

“It’s been really neat for us to be able to see how teams from across our state, but also across many other states, coming in to help our families, to help our communities, and just see them work together, reaching out and helping other people in need,” said Morris.

GAP continues its work meeting needs in its community nearly seven months after the floods.

“We’ve been able to not only help with home repairs, but we’ve been able to get in to be able to help with new mattresses, new appliances, been able to take families to the Walmart supercenter in Pikeville and do like a shopping spree with them,” said Morris.

Morris adds that GAP meets more than just physical needs. They also help with spiritual and emotional needs and, after the recent weather caused high water last week, GAP has offered emotional support.

“Last week, with the waters getting up high again, families were calling me at 6:00 in the morning and you could hear their kids crying in the background because they’re hoping that it doesn’t flood again and stuff,” said Morris.

Morris also adds that, if you would like to request help or volunteer with GAP, you can visit GAP’s website.

