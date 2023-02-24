EKY First Lego League team to compete in national competition

"Heroic Hornetz" presented with check.
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A First Lego League team from Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County will soon be competing on a national level.

The “Heroic Hornetz” won the regional tournament at the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard, and then placed first in presentation and fourth overall in the Kentucky state tournament.

Now, the Hornetz will get to compete in the First Lego League national competition in New Jersey on May 13-14.

Teammates Tiffany Hoskins and Luke Wireman said they are embracing success.

”We love being hometown heroes. We love the attention. I’ll just admit it. It’s great. I’m enjoying being respected by my peers and my loved ones,” Tiffany Hoskins said.

“We’ve all grown together and learned together. No one knew anything more than anyone else. We all learned at the same time, and it’s just been a learning experience and it still is,” Luke Wireman added.

This is the first season that Magoffin County Schools has participated in First Lego League.

Their early success has left coaches Jerica Conley and Andrew Oliver blown away.

”We got in this and we tried to have a fun experience for the kids, and then we just were mind blown at their talents and their skills, and what they’ve learned and we’ve learned throughout the journey. So, it’s been amazing,” Jerica Conley said.

“We got students who are really excited about speaking. We got students who are really excited about programming,” Andrew Oliver added.

The Heroic Hornetz received a $250 check from the Challenger Learning Center in Hazard for their trip to New Jersey.

Students are also hoping their success can jump start a robotics team at the high school level.

