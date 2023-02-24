Campbell County deputy tased twice while making arrest

Deputy Preston Mullins was shocked by his own taser and then was accidentally tased by a sergeant in the midst of making an arrest.
By Sam Luther
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JELLICO, Tenn. (WVLT) - While on a call to make contact with a man from Jellico with active warrants, deputy Preston Mullins and SGT. Justin Phillips acted quickly once they found the man they were looking for.

Gary Chadwell had previously fought with Mullins during a traffic stop and escaped prior to the two sheriff’s office employees arriving to a home Chadwell was believed to be staying at, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News.

After coming inside the house to search for Chadwell they found him “in the fetal position hiding behind the bed in the room,” according to the report.

Mullins asked Chadwell to show him his hands multiple times after drawing his taser, but instead of complying, Chadwell tried to escape by running across the bed trying to leave the room.

At this point, both Mullins and Phillips began to try to physically restrain Chadwell while Mullins fired his taser at Chadwell striking his back, according to the report.

“In the midst of the fight this deputy (Mullins) became tangled in this deputy’s (Mullins) taser, and began to feel the shock from the taser,” the incident report stated.

The report went on to add that during the fight with Chadwell, Phillips attempted to use his taser on Chadwell but struck Mullins with both prongs in the arm, now being shocked by a taser for the second time.

Chadwell was eventually arrested, and both he and deputy Mullins were both treated for minor injuries by Campbell Co. EMS.

