Boyd County man facing child sexual abuse charges

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A Boyd County man is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.

On Thursday, members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch team served a search warrant at a home in Cattlettsburg.

The raid stemmed from an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children organization where officials discovered the suspect, Ryan Armstrong, 35, had been uploading sexually explicit images of children online.

Electronic equipment used in the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Armstrong is currently charged with nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

If convicted, he could face five to ten years in prison.

He was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.