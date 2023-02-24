Boyd County man facing child sexual abuse charges

Photo Courtesy: Boyd County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Boyd County Detention Center(Boyd County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - A Boyd County man is facing charges in a child sexual abuse case.

On Thursday, members of the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch team served a search warrant at a home in Cattlettsburg.

The raid stemmed from an undercover investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children organization where officials discovered the suspect, Ryan Armstrong, 35, had been uploading sexually explicit images of children online.

Electronic equipment used in the crime was taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

Armstrong is currently charged with nine counts of possessing matter portraying a minor under the age of 12 in a sexual performance.

If convicted, he could face five to ten years in prison.

He was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
Christie McFadden (Source: LCSO)
Corbin woman pleads guilty for the murder of her mother
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
WAVE's documentary, "Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop,"...
Upcoming documentary probes questions of ‘Bluegrass Conspiracy,’ ‘Cocaine Bear’
Black Sheep Bakery scones
Letcher County restaurant built on giving people a second chance

Latest News

Temperatures return to normal, rain chances back this weekend
floyd stray animal
Floyd Stray Animal - Jordan 11
Chad's Hope
Chad's Hope
Kentucky lawmakers are considering a bill that would crack down on drug deals.
Ky. House bill looks to further punish drug dealers for OD deaths