Body found after structure fire

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers say they are investigating a body was found inside a structure fire.

Police say they received the call Thursday night at approximately 11:06 p.m.

The building was located at 1845 Horn Branch Road in the Woolum Community.

Police say the body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Frankfort for identification and an autopsy.

