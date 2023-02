14th Region Girls Basketball Tournament bracket set

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - After Friday’s draw, the matchups for the 14th Region Girls Basketball Tournament is set.

Here’s the schedule (all games being played at Leslie County High School):

DATE GAME TIME Mon., Feb. 27 Hazard vs. Wolfe County 6 p.m. Letcher Central vs. Owsley County 7:45 p.m. Tue., Feb. 28 Breathitt County vs. Knott Central 6 p.m. Estill County vs. Leslie County 7:45 p.m. Fri., Mar. 3 Owsley/Letcher vs. Wolfe/Hazard 6 p.m. Knott/Breathitt vs. Leslie/Estill 7:45 p.m. Sat., Mar. 4 14th Region Championship Game 7:30 p.m.

