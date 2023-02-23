Woman arrested on drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Earlier this month, the sheriff said Wanda Harvey was pulled over in the Lavalette area by the Wayne County Drug Enforcement Unit, and deputies seized “a distribution quantity of heroin.”

Thompson said Harvey was taken into custody in the Wayne area following a warrant from the earlier investigation.

Harvey is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

