Woman arrested on drug charges

Wanda Harvey faces drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia.
Wanda Harvey faces drug charges in Wayne County, West Virginia.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Wednesday on drug charges in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said.

Earlier this month, the sheriff said Wanda Harvey was pulled over in the Lavalette area by the Wayne County Drug Enforcement Unit, and deputies seized “a distribution quantity of heroin.”

Thompson said Harvey was taken into custody in the Wayne area following a warrant from the earlier investigation.

Harvey is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

