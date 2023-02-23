UPIKE recognizes Ash Wednesday

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -The University of Pikeville kicked off Lent this week, recognizing Ash Wednesday in the university chapel.

The Ash Wednesday service invited the campus together for a discussion about the meaning behind Lent and the Christian values and lessons the season encompasses.

The service kicked off the 40 day spiritual journey for believers, leading up to Easter Sunday, giving them a pause to reflect on their plans for the coming weeks.

“And it’s an invitation for us to not only remember that we’re preparing towards the cross and resurrection, but also it’s a reminder of that we are dust- people of dust- and we will return to the dust,” said UPIKE Chaplain Rob Musick.

Musick said the pause is important in the faith, bringing a lot of self reflection and self discovery to light.

“But here we are, as adults, wearing this cross, and we are unashamed about our religious practice,” said Musick. “So that hopefully creates space for others that- no matter what markings or jewelry or whatever it is that they wear for their religious practice- they can feel more comfortable.”

Though the service did not include a large number of attendees, Musick said the day holds a large importance for many on the campus. He hopes to see the season of Lent renew or reframe things for students on campus.

“Someone who’s looking to maybe jumpstart their religious expression, right, they’re looking for something,” said Musick. “This is an opportunity to tangibly do something with your body today. To say, ‘Okay, like I’m making an intentional commitment to start again.’”

