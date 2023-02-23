Traffic stop leads to drug and weapons charges

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a normal traffic stop ended up with two people facing a host of charges in Harlan County.

It happened back on February 8th in the Dayhoit community.

When the sheriff’s deputy stopped the car and approached it, he noticed drug paraphernalia while he talked to the people inside. The deputy then ran the license for the driver and found out it was suspended due to a previous DUI.

Police asked for permission to search the car, which the driver, James Stephenson, 33, of Pikeville, granted. During that search, they found a large amount of suspected meth, along with suspected heroin and several pills. They also found 5 guns, a ballistic vest and what the deputy called a substantial amount of money, some of which was counterfeit.

Stephenson and a passenger in the car, Amanda Troxell, 34, of Harlan were then taken into custody.

Stephenson is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal possession of a forged instrument, receiving stolen property and various traffic-related offenses.

Troxell is charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was also served on two probation warrants out of another county.

Both were taken to the Harlan County Detention Center. Stephenson is being held on a $40,000 bond, while Troxell is being held on a $30,000 bond.

