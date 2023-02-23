Temps crash...back to normal

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After some record highs on this Thursday afternoon, temperatures look to crash...right back to average as we finish out this work week! Unfortunately, some showers loom as we head toward the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

I hope you’ve all enjoyed that spring preview around the region as we see much cooler air filter in behind our cold front tonight. Outside of a few clouds, this frontal passage won’t be too obvious, other than beginning our temperature drop overnight! After highs flirting with 80° today, we’re falling back into the upper 30s to right around 40° as we head into the overnight hours under clear skies.

Plenty of sunshine on the way, especially early in the day on Friday as we watch high pressure work into the region. Temperatures will be back right where they should be for this time of year...right about 50° for a high. Some clouds start moving in Friday night ahead of our next disturbance on Saturday. We’re still average, with lows into the middle 30s.

Weekend and Beyond

Unfortunately, it appears our streak of nice weekends will be coming to an end this week, with a disturbance pushing into the region as we head into the day on Saturday. Initially, it appears showers will be focused on the southern sections of the viewing area with clouds blanketing everyone else. Things remain not too far from average, in the lower 50s for highs. We’ll try to move those numbers up a bit into the afternoon on Sunday as a few more showers push into the region. Overnight lows stay in the 40s.

Another system will try to make a run for the region as we head into the early part of next week. That would bring the potential for showers and thunderstorms into the region by the Monday and Tuesday timeframe, with the best chance on Monday. Highs may surge back into the 60s before we fall back into the 50s for the middle of the week. The pattern remains active as we head into early March.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.