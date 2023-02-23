Suspect in car break in case leads police on foot chase before arrest

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man accused of trying to break into some cars outside a business in Laurel County ended up running from police when they tried to question him.

Deputies were called to a business off Adams Road south of London Monday night.

When they arrived, they approached the suspect and tried to question him in the parking lot of one business where the crime was allegedly taking place.

We are told he then took off, running into another business with deputies in pursuit. He ended up back in the original business and back into the parking lot when police caught up with him and tried to arrest him.

During that process, police say the suspect, David Caudill, 51, of London, briefly fought with them before they were able to take him into custody.

Caudill is charged with fleeing or evading police and resisting arrest.

During an investigation, deputies also discovered he was wanted on a bench warrant out of Knox County.

He was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

