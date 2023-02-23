Spotty showers early give way to another shot at record temperatures

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We shattered temperature records on Wednesday. Can we make another run at 80 today?

Today and Tonight

Some folks will need the umbrella for a bit this morning until the rain fizzles out, which should be by about mid-morning. Most will wake up in the 60s, even with the rain chances. Southwest winds kick back in again today, gusting up to 25 mph or better, helping push our air temps back to near the 80-degree mark. If we make it to 80 again, we would tie the record set back in 2018 at NWS Jackson and break the record of 77 set back in the same year at the London-Corbin Airport. Time will tell this afternoon. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies during the daytime hours.

Tonight, the mainly dry cold front moves in and temperatures will crash nearly 40 degrees overnight. Some stray rain chances are possible, but I don’t think we see anything too widespread. Lows will drop to around 40.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a stray rain chance early Friday, most of the day should be dry. Temperatures will not be nearly as warm as the last couple of days and will likely only top out in the low 50s. The rain will not stay away too long though. Chances return late Friday night as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday looks a bit soggy at times, but shouldn’t be an all-day washout. Highs will climb back close to the 50-degree mark before dropping into the low 40s overnight.

Sunday looks a little better, but some rain chances will still be floating around. Highs will be closer to 60 during the day and drop into the mid-50s overnight.

The rain chances pick right back up to start the new work and school week on Monday with highs soaring back into the upper 60s.

