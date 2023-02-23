Paws 4 the Cause rescues two dogs in deplorable conditions

A Lexington animal rescue is asking for donations for their emergency fund. Paws 4 the Cause recently took in two rescues from johnson county.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington animal rescue is asking for donations for their emergency fund.

Paws 4 the Cause recently took in two rescues from Johnson County.

The dogs were in deplorable condition one of them, named Wonder, was starved and severely abused.

Veterinary assistant Kathryn Myers says the starvation was intentional and it’s sad to see.

People don’t respect the animals the way that most animals do and it’s very saddening to see cases like this when we see dogs that are so scared of people and we know that there’s a reason behind it.

The rescue is trying to raise $20,000 to help the dogs.

One of them is already in foster care. Wonder is still getting the help he needs.

You can make a donation on Paws4theCause.com or you can drop off a check at their facility on newtown pike.

