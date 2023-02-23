One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse

One person hurt in Winchester roof collapse
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is hurt after a roof collapsed in Winchester.

Police say it happened Thursday morning at a building on the corner of Lexington Avenue and Main Street in the city’s downtown area.

Fire officials tell us the parapet roof, which is the protective wall barrier on the outside, collapsed onto the roof.

We’re told water could have been a contributor to the collapse. About two feet of standing water was in the basement of the building after the collapse happened.

The building has three stories, with apartments and a business inside.

One person was treated for minor injuries, but no one else was hurt.

