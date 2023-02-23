Letcher County restaurant built on giving people a second chance

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HEMPHILL, Ky. (WYMT) - The Black Sheep Bakery got its start from a group of people bonding over being different.

“I’ve always been the black sheep in my family. So, then it went around the room, ‘Well, I have too. Well, I have too,’ because we were working with folks who were trying to do community services to pay off their fines,” Black Sheep Bakery Owner Gwen Johnson said.

Fast forward nearly five years later, baked goods are made by workers trying to restart their lives without drugs.

“We do apple, we do strawberry, we do mixed berry,” Jason Fields, an employee at the bakery, said about their scones.

They are given that chance by people willing to reach out.

“Some of the most creative people that I have ever met have been sitting behind bars with addiction. You know, creative, potential to be whatever they wanna be,” Gwen Johnson said.

While not every person has a success story, that lesson has inspired them to give the community a lending hand after the July flood.

“So, we had four wheelers coming in, and we put those milk crates on them, and they took out food trays to the sick, and shut in, and the young mothers with little kids, and people that couldn’t get here, and we sent them out to the elders,” Gwen Johnson said.

The food was free, but that was not everything they provided.

“We had a big turkey fryer and heated water over that and put over a bucket that had a shower head attachment on it, and on top of that, a frame with black plastic around it out here and the community could take a hot shower,” Gwen Johnson said.

The Black Sheep Bakery is open Thursday through Saturday, and all of their ingredients come from local stores.

