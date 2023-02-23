Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect in an armed robbery case.

Police say the incident occurred at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are describing the lone gunman as a black male who entered Benge’s Market on Kentucky 229, armed with a pistol.

The market is about nine miles south of London.

Police say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on where the suspect may be, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.