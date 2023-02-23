Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery case

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office are investigating an armed robbery after they say it...
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office are investigating an armed robbery after they say it happened Sunday night.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a suspect in an armed robbery case.

Police say the incident occurred at about 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are describing the lone gunman as a black male who entered Benge’s Market on Kentucky 229, armed with a pistol.

The market is about nine miles south of London.

Police say the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

If you have any information on where the suspect may be, you are asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or message their Facebook page.

