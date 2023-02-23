KY Senate passes bill addressing disaster relief funds

(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Kentucky lawmakers passed Senate Bill 99 in a landslide vote of 32-2.

The bill will create a new section of KRS Chapter 12 to define ‘relief fund.’

Senator Whitney Westerfield said he filed the bill after someone from Hopkinsville claimed they mistakenly received a $1,000 relief check.

If passed, lawmakers would receive an annual report from a government agency head or appointed official to identify all relief funds from any outside source to provide assistance for emergencies.

A direct report would need to be submitted to the Legislative Research Commission by the end of each year.

Westerfield said the bill would apply to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

The bill now heads to the House.

