Ky. lawmaker introduces bill to gradually increase minimum wage

(WKYT)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - A bill to gradually raise the minimum wage has been introduced in the Kentucky General Assembly 2023 Regular Session.

State Senator Reggie Thomas, D-Lexington, has filed Senate Bill 32. It aims to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by July 2028 and there would be staggered increases over the next five years to get this done.

“Kentucky’s working families are struggling to keep up with the rising costs of basic necessities, while wages have remained stagnant,” State Senator Thomas said in a release. “Incremental minimum wage increases are crucial to ensure that hardworking Kentuckians can earn a livable wage and build a brighter future for themselves and their communities.”

Cities would also be able to enact their own minimum wage laws if SB 32 is passed.

To keep track of this year’s legislative session, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
Cody Lange, 26, was killed on the job when he was electrocuted late Monday night.
26-year-old power line worker electrocuted on the job, coroner says
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Southeastern Kentucky man facing attempted murder charges in stabbing case
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury revival continues as university tries to move services off-campus

Latest News

Driving down the interstate, you are likely to see them: damaged guardrails. That led to...
Good Question: Who is responsible for paying to fix guardrails damaged in crashes?
James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office are investigating an armed robbery after they say it...
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigating armed robbery case
Christie McFadden (Source: LCSO)
Corbin woman pleads guilty for the murder of her mother
Police searching for man indicted in 2021 murder case