Knox County man threatens to kill police officers during arrest

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call for a theft case quickly escalated to threats to kill police officers earlier this week in Knox County.

On Monday, two sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Coles Branch Road in the Flat Lick community where the caller said a man was taking items from a barn on the property.

Before police arrived, we are told the witness who had called them said when they approached the man, identified as Gary Mills, 51, of Scalf, he got violent before leaving.

The witness was able to provide dispatchers with a description of the suspect and the license plate number of the truck being used in the theft.

On the way to the home, the deputies spotted the truck at the gas pumps at Escoes’ Market. When they confronted him, Mills actually tried to tell them he was someone else, but the officers had dealt with him on previous calls.

Police then tried to arrest him and they say he got violent and combative with them and threatened to kill them if they did not leave.

The officers called for backup and waited for them to arrive before they took him into custody.

Mills is charged with burglary, criminal trespassing, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening, menacing and some traffic violations.

He was also charged with another count of criminal trespassing and terroristic threatening from a separate incident that took place back in January.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

