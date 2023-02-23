Kentucky lawmakers advance bill to keep ‘obscene’ material out of schools

Exterior of the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(WVLT)
By Phil Pendleton and Cameron Aaron
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky lawmakers advanced a bill that supporters said will keep “offensive” and “obscene” material out of public schools.

However, opponents of Senate Bill (SB) 5 said it harms open expression and some things should not be banned in schools.

SB 5 is one of several bills aimed at keeping certain things out of public schools. The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Jason Howell, said it deals with offensive or obscene materials, and it gives parents more of a say in what is taught in public schools.

Opponents called it a book ban.

Parent Miranda Stovall said she supports the bill to give parents more rights to say no to certain types of books and subject matters.

“These books all have extreme adult sexual content. Graphic images. Things that I cannot tell you. It would violate FCC regulations,” said Stovall.

She added the books even have links to pornographic websites.

Sen. Howell, R-Murray, said Senate Bill 5 would keep such matters out of schools, but opponents said it is a slippery slope to ban books.

“Is really losing sight of the overall function of schools to train young people to think for themselves,” said Kate Miller with the ACLU.

The bill would also allow parents to file written complaints if something is taught or presented that they do not agree with, and it gives principals seven days to respond, along with an appeals process before the school board.

The bill easily passed the Senate Education Committee 11 to 1, and now it heads to the full Senate floor.

