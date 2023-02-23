Kentucky chomps the Gators to sweep series

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Alternating big runs with the hosting Gators, Kentucky came out on top 82-74 in one of the final games of the season.

Kentucky got up by as much as 15 in the first half, but Florida answered with two big runs and a three at the halftime buzzer for the 37-36 lead heading into the locker room.

Jacob Toppin led the charge for the Cats with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe led all scorers with 25 points, but missed out on a double-double with just four boards.

Kentucky-Florida Box Score (StatBroadcast)

Kentucky returns home for the final time this season to face Auburn on Saturday, February 25 at 4 p.m. on WYMT.

