High School Scoreboard - February 22, 2023

The KHSAA Board of Control has approved a new spectator conduct policy. (Source: Charles Gazaway, WAVE 3 News)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the first round of the district tournament, mountain teams face a win-or-go-home scenario.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Wayne County 48, Southwestern 43 - 48th District

Clay County 65, Jackson County 38 - 49th District

North Laurel 88, Oneida Baptist Institute 25 - 49th District

Pineville 76, Knox Central 33 - 51st District

Perry County Central 98, Buckhorn 64 - 54th District

Martin County 62, Johnson Central 59 - 57th District

Morgan County 71, West Carter 49 - 62nd District

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Pulaski County 57, Somerset 49 - 47th District Championship

Wolfe County 41, Breathitt County 37 - 55th District Championship

Lawrence County 57, Floyd Central 53 - 58th District Championship

Pike County Central 51, Belfry 45 - 60th District Championship

