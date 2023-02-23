Governor Andy Beshear provides Team Kentucky update

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his weekly Team Kentucky update on Wednesday.

Governor Beshear updated Kentuckians on several topics, including rebuilding and recovery efforts in Eastern Kentucky, Severe Weather Week and mental health funding for Kentucky students.

As of this week, Beshear said more than $10 million in awards were approved for the buy-out program following last July’s flooding. The awards account for 61 properties from the City of Jackson, Breathitt County, Letcher County and Perry County. People wishing to learn more about the program should contact their local judge or emergency management.

If you need any assistance, Beshear said to call FEMA directly or visit a Multi-Agency Resource Center. For more information about the resource centers, visit governor.ky.gov/FloodResources.

Currently, Beshear said 208 families are staying in travel trailers, and Kentucky State Parks are housing 20 people.

He said the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund has raised more than $13.1 million from more than 41,500 donors.

Gov. Beshear also announced more than $4.4 million in awards from the Eastern Kentucky SAFE Fund.

The awards include almost $6,000 to the City of Booneville to fund a FEMA match and $100,000 to help ease fiscal strain; more than $3.5 million to Knott County to fund a FEMA match; and more than $700,000 to Perry County to buy equipment necessary for relief efforts.

The Governor also joined representatives from Kentucky Emergency Management and the National Weather Service to declare March 1-7, 2023 as Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky.

During the week, groups will host several events to help educate Kentuckians on how they can prepare for severe weather.

“From a state-wide tornado drill on March 1 to engaging events for kids, these teams have put together a lot of great opportunities for our families,” said Gov. Beshear. “Let’s work together to keep our loved ones safe by being more prepared.”

During the update, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded more than $14 million to Kentucky for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP.

“These dollars will directly help eligible families in need. Funding can help folks pay their heating, cooling and energy bills – and so far, this program has helped around 150,000 Kentucky families,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. For more information, click here.

Lt. Gov. Coleman also announced federal funding that will increase access to school-based mental health services for more than 100,000 students.

“Now is the time to invest heavily in our students – beyond tangible objects like facilities and textbooks. We must invest in the whole child,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman. “I stand ready to work with anyone, anywhere, anytime, who is serious about tackling the mental health crisis our students face.”

You can watch the entire Team Kentucky update below:

