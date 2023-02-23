Former housing authority director sentenced to 15 years

James Lovitt is charged with forgery and abuse of public trust. (Whitley County Detention Center)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Whitley County Housing Authority director was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

James R. Lovitt, 56, was found guilty on 10 charges of forgery, 10 counts of theft, and one count of abuse of public trust.

Lovitt reportedly used thousands of dollars in checks from the housing authority for his own use.

He spent 14 years working for the housing authority before being the director for six years.

