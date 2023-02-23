DOGGONE CUTE: Deputy goes above and beyond to reunite lost pooch with owners

Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Whitley County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While police work can sometimes be a dangerous business, it can also be very rewarding when you get to reunite a runaway dog with his family.

Wednesday, while on routine patrol, one Whitley County sheriff’s deputy noticed what the department called a “obviously well cared for pooch” in a Facebook post running free in a busy intersection.

The scared pup led the deputy on a brief foot chase when he tried to corral him into his cruiser, but he was able to use some “tactically acquired french fries” to get the dog to cooperate and out of harm’s way.

Police later discovered his name was Bear and he had escaped from his owner’s yard earlier in the day.

They returned Bear to his worried family.

That’s what we like to call a happy ending.

