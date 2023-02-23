Corbin man involved in 2021 crash indicted for murder

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Corbin man has been indicted following a 2021 crash that left a woman dead.

In May 2021, police say Jonathan Campbell, 34, was driving west on KY-192 when he hit three cars. The crash killed Imogene Slone.

Campbell was charged with murder, assault, and four counts of wanton endangerment.

Officials with the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s office say, Campbell failed to appear in court. There is a warrant for his arrest. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office or dial 911.

His bond was set at $250,000. He is scheduled to appear back in court on April 19.

