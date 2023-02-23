Cabins evacuated on Clabo Mountain as crews battle fire

Dispatch told WVLT News the call went out around 11:50 P.M. Wednesday Night
By William Dowling
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:03 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews in Sevier County were evacuating cabins on Clabo Mountain following a fire.

Sevier County Sheriff’s office dispatch tells WVLT News several cabins were on fire on Clabo Mountain Lane around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night.

Dispatch says the fire was threatening other structures in the area. The Wears Valley Fire Department was responding to the scene, according to dispatch.

No other information was released.

This is a developing story

