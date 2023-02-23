Blair Green named to SEC Community Service Team

Blair Green scored 14 in Kentucky's win over Ohio.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County native Blair Green was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service team.

One athlete from each school is chosen for the list based on community service work in their community.

Green has been a staple in Lexington and beyond donating over 80 hours of her time during her run with the Wildcats.

Green has taken part in several walks to end Alzheimer’s as well as helping run basketball skills camps for young athletes.

Eastern Kentuckians will remember how Green banded together with teammates to host the 606 Camp to raise money for flood victims. The camp for young basketball hopefuls raised over $3,000.

Green’s success has shown through on the court all season averaging 8.2 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.

Kentucky will recognize Green and three other Wildcats Sunday, February 26 at Senior Night prior to Kentucky’s game against Tennessee

