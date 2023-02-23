Appalshop documentaries on historic WV flood screened in Hazard

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Appalachia is a region that sees more than its fair share of floods, but not all floods are solely acts of nature.

The humanities faculty at Hazard Community and Technical College screened two documentaries Wednesday night about the Buffalo Creek Disaster in Logan County, West Virginia.

The tragedy, on February 26, 1972, killed 125 people and left thousands more homeless after a coal slurry impoundment collapsed down Buffalo Creek.

Following the screening of the documentary, director Mimi Pickering, who lives in Whitesburg, held a question-and-answer session.

