UPIKE announces plans for location of new dental school

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Pikeville (UPIKE) announced on Tuesday that it had reached a purchase agreement with Appalachian Newspapers Inc. to acquire the Appalachian News-Express (ANE) facility on Caroline Avenue in Downtown Pikeville.

“To locate our dental school in the newspaper building is really going to be wonderful,” said Dean of the UPIKE College of Dental Medicine Dr. Pam Stein. “We’re very excited about that and what that means for our dental school, what that means for the community, for Pikeville, and the broader region.”

Currently, the nearly 40,000-square-foot building hosts ANE offices as well as its printing presses, but it will soon house cutting-edge technology to train the medical professionals of tomorrow.

“They are creating, not only a well needed service for developing doctors that are going to serve this area and serve this region after they graduate, but they’re also serving people in this area,” said Appalachian Newspapers Inc. Vice President and Publisher Jeff Vanderbeck.

The new dental school will also provide easier access to healthcare and dental care in a region that Dr. Stein says is currently underserved.

“That makes a big difference in people’s lives and dentistry is more than just about filling a hole in someone’s tooth, it really is about their systemic or their overall health,” said Dr. Stein.

The dental school will also provide opportunities for students in Eastern Kentucky and all of Central Appalachia to get an education close to home and serve their own communities.

“I think the future of the next generations of people from this region is bright,” said Vanderbeck. “They can stay here, they can get educated here, they can have great opportunities here, they can become doctors, they can work at medical facilities, they can become assistants, and have great opportunities.”

Vanderbeck adds that, despite selling the building, ANE and its satellite offices in Floyd, Johnson, and Perry County, Ky. as well as Mingo County, W.Va. will continue to grow, thrive, and serve the people of the region.

“We’re going to continue to do that, this is going to enable us to really concentrate on things to that effect,” said Vanderbeck, “Make ourselves grow, make us better, and without the enormous space that I have to, you know, maintain on a regular basis here, our satellite offices are thriving.”

Dr. Stein added that the college will also drive the economy throughout the region by bringing in 250 or more students and their families to Eastern Kentucky.

The UPIKE College of Dental Medicine will begin accepting students in 2025 with classes beginning in the late summer of 2025. For more information, you can visit UPIKE’s website.

