Traffic stop leads to arrest of passenger on drug charges in Southern Kentucky

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop in Wayne County has left one man in the car facing charges.

Tuesday afternoon, two sheriff’s deputies were patrolling Highway 90 when they noticed one car following another one too close.

When they turned around to get ready to start the stop, they also noticed the vehicle crossing the center line of the road several times.

Once the car was stopped, deputies performed a field sobriety test on the driver. The person passed and was determined not to be under the influence.

Police then asked if they could search the car, but the driver said no. They did agree to a free air sniff around the car from the department’s K9 unit Dunya.

We’re told Dunya alerted for drugs on the passenger side of the car.

Once deputies started questioning the passenger, Stanley Carroll, 46, of Monticello, they found out he had several outstanding arrest warrants on him. He was asked to step out and was searched. One of the officers found a bag of a crystal substance in his front pocket which later tested positive to be 15 grams of meth.

Carroll is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and on the outstanding warrants which were failure to appear in court for DUI and possession of marijuana charges.

He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

