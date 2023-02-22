Students at Lexington elementary school learn lifelong skills in race car building program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new race car building program called GEN-EV is teaching kids both science and lifelong skills.

Students at Ashland Elementary School are engineering a very unique car called a GEN-EV. Eventually, they are going to race with students from across the state.”

“It’s definitely a hands-on experience,” said Principal John Moore. “They actually come in the morning, before school starts, to work on the project.”

Along with teaching these students basic science skills, engineering this car actually encourages lifelong skills.

“When it comes to collaboration and teamwork, also the utilization of tools, skills I wish I would have learned at their age,” said Moore.

The ultimate goal is to add another car to the school, so they can compete with each other.

