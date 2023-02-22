State rep. filing bill to expand abortion access in Kentucky

By Kelsey Souto
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - On the final day for lawmakers to file their bills this legislative session, a representative from Lexington announced plans to introduce a bill restoring broad abortion access in Kentucky.

Rep. Lindsey Burke, who is expecting a child due in April, stood alongside Democratic colleagues, social workers, advocates and the Planned Parenthood alliance to announce a bill intended to expand abortion care in Kentucky.

Rep. Burke says the restrictions and bans implemented in the last few years disproportionately impact low-income and marginalized or minority groups who can’t afford to travel for care.

She also said she fears for the future of the healthcare field because she has heard from med students who say they won’t be furthering their education in Kentucky due to the limited access and lack of abortion care.

Current anti-abortion bills that have been introduced include Senate Bill 300, which would allow abortion to be prosecuted the same as a homicide.

“Abortion is healthcare. It isn’t a partisan issue,” said Tamarra Wieder, Kentucky State Director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. “Kentuckians across the political spectrum voted no on Amendment 2. It’s time this legislature listened. Repeal the bands. Help heal the commonwealth.”

Rep. Burke admits it will be a tough uphill battle to get this bill a hearing before a Republican-dominated legislature, which tends to lean pro-life—especially this session in which not many Democratic bills have been granted a hearing before a committee.

Rep. Jason Nemes says he’s filed a bill to add exceptions for abortion in Kentucky, including rape and incest up to 15 weeks, to save the life of a mother and if a fetus is incompatible with life.

