Southeastern Kentucky man facing attempted murder charges in stabbing case

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing charges accused of stabbing another man five times inside a Laurel County home.

It happened early Tuesday morning just south of London.

Deputies were called to investigate the assault at a mobile home park.

When they arrived, they discovered Joshua Bowling, 24, of London, was the suspect in the case.

In addition to being charged with attempted murder in Laurel County, he was also charged on a warrant out of Whitley County on criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and assault.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital for his injuries. We do not know his current condition.

Bowling was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

