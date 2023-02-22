Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury

Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
By Jim Stratman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Sophia Rosing was indicted by a grand jury on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Sophia Rosing waives her case to grand jury

The former UK student is accused of physically assaulting a Black student worker while repeatedly using racial slurs.

Video shows an intoxicated Rosing in an altercation with a Black desk worker at Boyd Hall during the early morning hours of November 6, 2022.

In that video, Rosing can be heard calling that worker a racial slur repeatedly. The video also shows Rosing attempting to punch and kick that worker at different points.

Police reports say that, after officers arrived, Rosing also assaulted an officer while she was being detained.

MORE: Sophia Rosing permanently banned from UK

Rosing is scheduled to be back in court on March 17.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knott Bus
Police investigating early morning crash involving school bus
CMS terminated its Medicare provider agreement with Parkview Nursing Home in Pikeville.
Pike County nursing home officials release statement following loss of Medicare agreement
Crime (GFX)
Man facing murder charge in death of young child
The revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Ky. had a festival-like atmosphere on Saturday,...
Asbury revival continues as university tries to move services off-campus
Ben Godby has faced the unimaginable throughout the last month.
Perseverance during the unimaginable: Somerset’s Ben Godby plays through tragedy

Latest News

daniel cameron
Daniel Cameron in London
owsley co
Owsley Co Circuit Clerk Obit - Alyssa 6
Flood Setbacks - Jordan 6
Flood Setbacks - Jordan 6
stabbing
Laurel Co Stabbing
k9
K9 gets Vest