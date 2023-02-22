S.KY police department gets bulletproof vest for K9

Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Somerset Police Department Facebook(Somerset Police Department Facebook)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One police department in our region is getting a little extra protection for their four-legged officer.

On Monday, officials with the Somerset Police Department announced K9 Joker received a custom-made bulletproof vest.

They were able to get the vest thanks to various donations and supporters.

Police say Joker will now be able to serve and protect his community and do it safely.

