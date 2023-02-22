School bus overturns in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews responded to a crash involving an FCPS school bus in Lexington.

It happened Wednesday morning around 8:30 in the area of Liberty Road and New Circle Road. According to the fire department, the bus went into a ditch causing it to overturn onto its side.

School officials say initial reports indicate the bus was in the turning lane on a portion of New Circle Road without a shoulder when the back wheels of the bus veered slightly off the pavement.

Rather than risking an overcorrection, the driver eased the bus to a stop in the ditch where it rested at an upright angle on the embankment.

There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

We’re told the students were sent on to school and were only about 30 minutes late.

