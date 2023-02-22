Scattered showers tonight ahead of one more warm day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve had off-and-on showers as we’ve gone through the week so far, and we have one more opportunity for wet weather. After that? We even get one more day of very warm air!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to watch showers and thunderstorms develop to our north and west and try to move toward the region as we head through the rest of the night tonight. Severe weather is not expected, but some brief pockets of heavy rain can’t be ruled out as we go through tonight. Lows stay quite mild for this time of year...in the lower 60s.

After this first boundary moves through...we keep it warm and actually dry it out. We’ve got breezy conditions in place ahead of the second boundary that moves in tomorrow night. That combined with sunshine, will really promote warm air. I’m talking highs in the middle to upper 70s and I think someone makes a run at 80°. Then reality sets back in as that next boundary moves back into the region, bringing winds out of the north and west and much colder air back to the mountains. We’ll fall back into the upper 30s for overnight lows.

Into the Weekend and Beyond

We are back to where we should be for this time of year as sunshine tries to work back in for the day on Friday. We’ll spend it in between systems with highs in the upper 40s to right around 50°. Some clouds move back in ahead of our next weathermaker for the weekend. Overnight lows Friday night fall into the middle 30s.

We head back above normal as we get toward the weekend as a stationary boundary gets stuck in the region. That will provide an opportunity for off-and-on rain showers Saturday and Sunday. Some of this rain could be heavy at times, but flooding doesn’t appear to be a huge risk right now. Highs climb back into the lower to middle 50s for daytime highs. Some of those showers could linger into the early parts of next week as we climb back above 60°.

