Possible record breaking temps next two days ahead of cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re cranking up the heat the next couple of days. We’re also turning up the fan, so be ready for some breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday.

Today and Tonight

Some folks might wake up to a sprinkle or two, but I believe most of the rain will be gone by 7 a.m. Our overnight low was just after midnight and temperatures are already on the way up. Most locations should be in the mid to upper 50s to start the day under mainly cloudy skies. That will not last long as we see some peeks of sunshine later this morning.

Two things will happen today: The winds will crank, gusting up to 30 mph or better at times out of the southwest, and the temperatures will soar. Some locations could climb into the upper 70s with that warm wind. Our forecast high is 78. The records are 71 at NWS Jackson and 70 at the London-Corbin Airport. If we make it even close to the forecast, we’ll shatter both of those.

Tonight, clouds will increase again as rain chances move back in. This, however, is not the front. That comes later. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After some scattered morning rain chances on Thursday, we dry out again. It will still be breezy with winds out of the southwest gusting up to 25 mph or better, but this time where we started warmer, those warm winds will push us toward the 80-degree mark. I know that sounds crazy warm for February, but if we make it to 80 we tie the record at NWS Jackson. We will break it at the London-Corbin Airport because it’s only 77. ONLY 77. Shouldn’t it be cold and snowing right now? Haha.

We put the brakes on the heat as a mainly dry cold front moves in Thursday night. It was originally looking completely dry, but I don’t want to rule out a stray shower or two as it moves through. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s by Friday morning.

Friday looks pretty good, just cooler. After a few morning clouds, we should see quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will top out in the low 50s. Clouds and shower chances move back in Friday night though and take us through the weekend with at least scattered chances for rain both days.

Saturday will stay closer to 50 for a high due to higher rain chances, but Sunday could creep back toward 60 as we could see some late day peeks of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.